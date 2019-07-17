Anticipation builds for reveal of new 2020 C8 corvette

A new generation of Corvette is almost here!

Thursday, General Motors will reveal the new 2020 C8 corvette during a live event in California.

Corvette enthusiasts visiting the National Corvette Museum told 13 News they have a lot of anticipation gearing up for Thursday’s big reveal.

For about one year corvette fans have been waiting and guessing what the C8 would look like and how it would perform.

Here and there the public got a glimpse of a camouflage version of the car at different public events and 13 News even got a video of the car on I-65.

Some die-hard Corvette lovers said they are ready for something new.

“The big thing is cause it’s a brand new body style, it’s got the motor in the middle and it’s touted as a great new Corvette automobile and just can’t wait for it to get out to see," said John Fort, a four-time Corvette owner, and Corvette enthusiast. "I’ve got a lot of friends of mine who are just almost waiting in line to order the car.”

Fort joins many in the Corvette community anxiously anticipating the reveal of the new 2020 C8.

"Well I wasn't overly happy about the thing and the more that I have seen the camouflage car in all the commercials they have had it sort of has grown on me," said Fort.

Following Thursday’s reveal the C8 Corvette will hit the road for a national tour stopping at more than 125 Chevrolet dealerships across the US.

"Oh yeah, I've been waiting for it for a while and pretty excited to get everything rolling on the car that I decide that I want," said Adam Ellison, a 2015 corvette owner. Ellison said he has been saving up and plans to buy a new C8.

"And it's the talk of the town right now, the proverbial town in social media," said Ellison. "Everybody is saying, you know, what's the car going to be, how good is it going to be, you know, we all want to know what transmission it is going to have, what engine it is going to have, what's the power going to be, what are the colors going to be."

Tour dates for the 2020 C8 Corvette will be available July 19.

The live reveal event Thursday can be seen on the Chevrolet website here: Hyperlink Code​

The reveal event begins at 9:30 p.m. Central Time.

We will have more information on the reveal on WBKO Thursday at 10 p.m. and on WBKO.com.