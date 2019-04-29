Any Rain For Derby Week Activities?

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Chris Allen
Monday, April 29, 2019
It's looking mostly sunny and warm as we close out the month of April.
Warm Summer-like temperatures in the 80s will prevail for the beginning of Derby Week. The next best chance for rain moves in for Thursday and Friday. Derby Day (Saturday) may include a passing shower with high temps in the mid-70s.
Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
MONDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warm
High 83, Low 59, winds SW-12, G-24
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm
High 86, Low 64, winds S-12
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warm
High 85, Low 63, winds SW-13
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams