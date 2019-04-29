Any Rain For Derby Week Activities?

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, April 29, 2019

It's looking mostly sunny and warm as we close out the month of April.

Warm Summer-like temperatures in the 80s will prevail for the beginning of Derby Week. The next best chance for rain moves in for Thursday and Friday. Derby Day (Saturday) may include a passing shower with high temps in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warm

High 83, Low 59, winds SW-12, G-24

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm

High 86, Low 64, winds S-12

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warm

High 85, Low 63, winds SW-13

