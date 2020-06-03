Appeals court affirms rejection of Kentucky abortion law

A federal appeals court has agreed with a lower court that a Kentucky law seeking to ban a common second trimester abortion procedure is illegal.

The law passed in 2018 was struck down last year by a federal judge in Frankfort. The judge ruled it creates a “substantial obstacle” to a woman’s right to an abortion. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling on Tuesday.

The Kentucky attorney general’s office argued on behalf of the law before the appeals court in January.

