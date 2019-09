The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated Rene Boucher's 30-day sentence after he pleaded guilty to attacking Sen. Rand Paul in their federal criminal trial last year.

Prosecutors thought that sentence was unreasonably short for such an "inexplicable and violent assault."

They appealed, and Monday the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with them.

The court vacated boucher's 30-day sentence and remanded the case back to federal court for resentencing.