Applicants, nominations sought for education commissioner

Kentucky officials are seeking applicants and nominations for the state’s next education commissioner.

The Kentucky Department of Education said in a statement that submissions for the position will be accepted through May 31.

The commissioner recommends and implements Kentucky Board of Education policies and directs the Kentucky Education Department in managing the state’s 172 public school districts. More information can be found on the Kentucky Department of Education’s website.

Former commissioner Wayne Lewis resigned in December after Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the old state school board and recreated it on his first day in office.

