Distracted driving; these apps help keep your attention on the roadways

In an age of mobile technology, cell phones can become very distracting while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Statistics show every second that goes by without our eyes on the road, we put ourselves and others at danger.

According to the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), each day in the U.S. 9 people are killed and nearly a thousand are injured in distracted driving-related incidents.

So what if your phone could make you a better driver? 13 News is providing you with some apps to download and some settings you can change to help keep those hands on the wheel.

First, go to the settings on your phone and turn on "Do Not Disturb". This can both be activated manually or you can select the feature to activate while connected to car Bluetooth or automatically while motion is detected.

There is also an app called 'Life Safer' that also limits phone usage while motion is detected and acts similarly as "Do Not Disturb" by silencing notifications while the app is running in the background and notifies you to stop using social media if a social media app is detected running.

Another app is called 'MOTOVATE'. This app records good driving habits while you're using the app, allows you to compete with other responsible drivers by creating teams, and rewards good driving behaviors with discounts and special incentives that can be used as at retailers.

Just like these apps, the best part about driving responsibility is that it's free.