April Begins With a Warming Trend!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Rain ends this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy. It will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s. Sunshine returns Wednesday, along with warmer temperatures. We'll gradually warm each day, finally making it to 70 by Friday. Slight rain chances return by the weekend with temps in the lower 70s expected. A better shot at rain and storms shows up Monday night into Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 59, Low 38, winds N-5

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 66, Low 44, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 70, Low 49, winds SE-7