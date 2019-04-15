April designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month by Bowling Green/Warren County

It's something that's uncomfortable to talk about -- child abuse -- but that's part of why April is designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Monday, April 15, in front of Bowling Green's City Hall, elected officials and agencies serving children in Bowling Green and Warren County gathered together.

They signed a proclamation designating the month of awareness for the area.

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shown Kentucky has the highest rates of child abuse in the country.

"We believe that there's no one parent that sets out to hurt their child; it's just been really a lack of knowledge, a lack of resources, and quite frankly, substance abuse has really taken over right now, and it's led to a lot of children being hurt," said Nickie Jones, the executive director of the Family Enrichment Center.

Kentucky is also considered a mandatory reporting state, she said, meaning if you have cause to believe a child is being abused by a parent or guardian, you are obligated to report it. You can do so by calling 1-877-KY-SAFE-1, or 911 in an emergency situation.

"I think what we have to remember is that anybody can do something. We were talking earlier -- it's not just my problem or your problem," Jones said.