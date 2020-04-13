April is Sexual Assault Prevention Month and Hope Harbor is continuing to serve those in need

Hope Harbor Continuing Services During Time of Social Distancing South Central Kentucky.

Hope Harbor provides free, confidential services to anyone impacted by sexual violence.

April is Sexual Assault Prevention Month and during times of stress where access to mental health services is important, Hope Harbor is letting the South-Central counties of Kentucky know counseling and advocacy services are still available.

Free services have been adapted to phone or video chat, depending on the client’s needs and access to technology.

Hope Harbor emergency advocates are not going into the area hospitals to provide support and information, but instead offering that support over the phone.

Area hospitals are equipped with Hope Harbor information and clothing to give to survivors who are seeking medical attention, a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam, and/or reporting their assault to law enforcement.

All Hope Harbor offices are closed to in-person services and anyone needing support can call 24/7 at 270-846-1100.

These services are available to residents in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren Counties in Kentucky.

The main office is in Bowling Green with satellite offices for additional counseling services located in Glasgow, Franklin, and Russellville.

More information can be found on Hope Harbor’s website, and staff is updating Facebook, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hopeharbor/?hl=en , and Twitter daily.

