Arctic Air Retreats

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

After a near-record cold start to Wednesday, afternoon readings warmed back above freezing, reaching the upper 30s for most. We should warm to near 50° Thursday with mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front slides through Thursday night with nothing more than some clouds and a wind shift. Friday will be slightly cooler before readings climb back into the 50s this weekend. The overall weather pattern looks dry and mild through Wednesday of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 50, Low 25, winds SW-8

FRIDAY: Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 46, Low 75, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 50, Low 26, winds NE-5