Public libraries in today's digital age

In today's digital age most would assume that the Public Library or printed word is dying if not dead already.

However, Jennifer Bailey Marketing and Communications Manager with Warren County Public Library says not only is the Public Library system still alive some might say it's thriving.

"Ten years ago I would have really said 'oh my gosh I think the printed word is dying' but it has survived all of that people have still like to have the physical book in their hand and we have the ability to get those books here the same day they are realized when they are new and get them into the hands of our patrons," said Bailey.

"Public libraries need to be a center point in all communities and people need to understand what we actually do. A lot of people think that all we do is books and reading and that's not the case we have on our website recourses for the community," added Bailey.

Along with various recourses the Warren County Public Library also hosts various events for the community to enjoy during the year.