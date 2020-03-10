Area agencies form Coronavirus Workgroup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple agencies met Tuesday to form the Coronavirus Workgroup in order to inform citizens and potentially make county-wide decisions regarding coronavirus.
The group includes members from:
Barren River District Health Department
The City of Bowling Green
Warren county Government
Med Center Health
Greenview Regional Hospital
Graves Gilbert Clinic
Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital
Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, MD; Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Specialist
Western Kentucky University
Southern Kentucky Community Technical College
Warren County School District
Bowling Green Independent School District, and
Warren County Emergency Management
The Workgroup will provide information to the public each afternoon via www.facebook.com/citybgky, twitter.com/CityofBGKY, and www.instagram.com/cityofbgky.