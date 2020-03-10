Area agencies form Coronavirus Workgroup

Multiple agencies met Tuesday to form the Coronavirus Workgroup in order to inform citizens and potentially make county-wide decisions regarding coronavirus.

The group includes members from:

Barren River District Health Department

The City of Bowling Green

Warren county Government

Med Center Health

Greenview Regional Hospital

Graves Gilbert Clinic

Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, MD; Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Specialist

Western Kentucky University

Southern Kentucky Community Technical College

Warren County School District

Bowling Green Independent School District, and

Warren County Emergency Management

The Workgroup will provide information to the public each afternoon via www.facebook.com/citybgky, twitter.com/CityofBGKY, and www.instagram.com/cityofbgky.