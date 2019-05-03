Area businesses gear up for National Small Business Week

Independence Bank is celebrating 15 years of business in Bowling Green and kicking off events for National Small Business Week.

Officials with Independence Bank teamed up with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce for their Shop Local Spring Fling Event.

During the event, officials launched their "Local Love" campaign.

The campaign features blue bags full of gift cards and coupons to more than 50 small businesses in the area.

"We are very blessed in the community having a very large industrial base and education and healthcare and everything else, but the thing that really drives it in my belief is small businesses and those individuals, you know, really work hard, they're there day and night, you know, it's their lives so what a better way for us to try and help them get people in their stores to do shopping in recognition for them this week," said Brad Howard, Warren County President of Independence Bank.

National Small Business Week begins May 5 and runs until May 11.

Officials with Independence Bank said they have 200 blue bags at the Scottsville Road location available for the community.