Area companies network at South Central Kentucky Business Expo

Seventy-eight businesses converged on Ralphie's Fun Center in Glasgow today, for the Ninth Annual South Central Kentucky Business Expo. It was an opportunity for all the businesses to network with one another, to help each other grow and expand the local economy.

Organizers say, in that way, companies can see other plans that could help their small business. "Cuz, you know, small business is the heart of America," said James Moore, Chairman of the South Central Kentucky Small Business Expo. "I mean, if we don't have small business doing things in our communities then we're gonna be in trouble. So we want to make sure they stay here and continue to grow."

Derron Steenbergen, President and Founder of the Swagger Institute, was their guest speaker, providing attendees with training in sales, motivation, and leadership, to help them create a fan base. The Glasgow High School Culinary Department catered the event.

