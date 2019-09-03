Area electric co-operatives head south to help with Hurricane Dorian assistance

Local crews left Kentucky heading south Tuesday morning to provide assistance with areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Four crews from Warren RECC will be helping out in Hilliard, Florida.

“Mutual aid among cooperatives is an important part of our business model. We are proud of our employees who are willing and eager to help in times of need and we wish them the best as they leave their homes and head into a major storm,” said Dewayne McDonald, Interim President and CEO of Warren RECC.

Warren RECC said they will have ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.

Six linemen from Farmers RECC also left Tuesday morning for southeastern Georgia.

Hurricane Dorian was still hovering in the Bahamas Tuesday with a life-threatening storm surge of up to 15 feet expected on Grand Bahama Island.

A hurricane warning and a storm surge warning have been issued for part of Florida's east coast as well as Georgia and South Carolina.

At least five deaths have been attributed to the storm as of Tuesday.

