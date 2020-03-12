Area schools release plan for extended closure due to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak is causing concern among schools in the area about having a potential plan should schools require extended closure.

Metcalfe County Board of Education released its closing plan should Gov. Beshear ask schools to close within a 72 hours notice.

MCS says they will use the same procedure that has been implemented the past several years for "snow days" and would use Non-Traditional Instructional Days (NTI).

Superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools, Benny Lile, says the school is ready to take whatever actions are necessary should the schools be required to close.

"We're in communication with the Governor's office, other state officials, Kentucky Department of Education. With all the cancellations that are taking place across the nation, worldwide actually, we think it is a reasonable assumption that we may be called on to have elongated closure of schools," said Lile. "Should that occur we wanted to be out in front communicating now only to our staff and our students, but to our community at large that these are the steps that we will be taking should the need arise for a closure."

Read the full release below:

Other schools are waiting for Governor Beshear's announcement today to make a decision.