Area students visit Mammoth Cave National Park thanks to a grant

More than $2000 donated by the Mammoth Cave National Park Association helped all 4th graders from Caverna Elementary and 5th graders from Edmonson County visit the park for a day.

“We were so excited that both Caverna Elementary and Edmonson County students were recently able to come experience Mammoth Cave,” said Environmental Education Specialist Jennifer Shackelford. “Bringing the students into the park that sits right in their back yard was a great way to make a meaningful connection with our next generation of park stewards. These experiences would not have been possible without the generous support that was given to us by MCNPA.”

Mammoth Cave National Park Association's donation has also purchased needed Environmental Education supplies and copies of The Journey to the Bottomless Pit by Elizabeth Mitchell, a historical fiction novel set in Mammoth Cave, for students at Caverna. Throughout the school year, park rangers will visit with the Caverna 4th graders in their classrooms each month to read from the book and discuss other topics related to Mammoth Cave National Park.