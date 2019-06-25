Areas of Land Between the Lakes closed for storm repairs

Representatives for Land Between the Lakes expect certain areas of the park to be closed for several days, as crews work to repair damage brought by a series a storms.

U.S. Forest Service crews started clearing roads last Friday, but trees and other debris have continued to fall over the weekend. Areas, where crews have identified hazards, are marked with barricades.

"We're working with many partners to get downed trees cleared to open roads and restore power across Land Between the Lakes," said Tina Tilley, U.S. Forest Service area manager. "The multiple storms left many snagged trees and limbs that continue to fall with just a little bit of breeze. We need the public to observe barricades and not venture into closed areas."

For a complete list of closures and other alerts, check here.