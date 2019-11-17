Ariana Grande postpones Lexington performance due to sickness

Ariana Grande posted via Instagram that she will not be performing on Sunday November 17th at Rupp Arena.

Sister station WKYT reports that Grande posted to Instagram on Saturday, “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”

On Sunday, she posted on her Instagram story that ticket holders would be refunded.

A Twitter post from Rupp Arena said that ticket holders will get a refund through their point of purchase.

If you got your tickets via Ticketmaster.com, a refund will be processed automatically.

For tickets purchased at the box office, you can begin the refund process by calling (859) 233-3535.

There is no word yet on whether Grande will reschedule the concert.