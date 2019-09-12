Armed and Dangerous Illinois couple caught in Edmonson County

Edmonson County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the Moutardier Campground at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a suspicious vehicle.

They found 19-year-old Destiny Budd and 39-year-old Anthony Littlejohn in a stolen pickup. Police say a search revealed suspected meth and drug paraphernalia.

Both are in the Hart County Jail on charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Giving Officer False I-D Information, among other charges.

