Armed robbery at gas station in Edmonson County

An armed robbery at a gas station in Edmonson County has police searching for a suspect.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 3, on Saturday they received a call regarding an armed robbery.

Troopers responded to the Z Mart in the Sweeden community of Edmonson County after employees advised the store had been robbed at gunpoint.

Officials say, at approximately 4:55 a.m. a male brandishing a handgun entered into the Z Mart on 6353 KY Highway 259 North and demanded cash.

Authorities are describing the suspect as being 5'0"- 5'2" in height and wearing black clothing, a black mask, and gloves.

If anyone has information in reference to this incident or the identity of the person involved, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270-782-2010.