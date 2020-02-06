Armed robbery on Old Nashville Road, search for suspects

Wednesday night, Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to a complaint at Stillwater Apartments located at 5878 Old Nashville Road.

When they got there, they found that an armed home invasion had happened at an apartment. The unidentified offenders had knocked down the apartment patio fence and then kicked through the rear door.

Police say once inside, an armed suspect held the resident at gunpoint and took his cell phone as the other offender went through the rest of the apartment.

The two then fled the scene. At this time, the cell phone is the only known item to have been stolen during the incident.

Deputies located the phone during the investigation, via the Find My iPhone app, where it had been thrown along Nashville Road next to Green River Rentals.

The suspects were described as black males, wearing all black, ski masks, and armed with a black pistol. The next-door neighbors also reported seeing two black males wearing all black running from the building.

The neighbors reported that the suspects got into a white Escalade, with a rear passenger side window taped up, that was parked near the apartments’ mailboxes. The vehicle was also observed quickly leaving the scene.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Office at 270-842-1633.