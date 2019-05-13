Army veteran, minister says Chicago police mistakenly raided his home

An Army veteran who now serves as a minister wants an apology after he says his home was raided and ransacked by Chicago police, reportedly sent there by mistake.

The minister says when no one was home, police arrived, busted down the door and conducted a raid. Thousands of dollars in damage was done to furniture and doors. (Source: Leron Morris/WGN/Tribune/CNN)

Rev. Leron Morris says he was working at his job as a grocery store manager Friday night when police arrived at his home, busted down the door and conducted a raid. Thousands of dollars in damage was done to furniture and doors.

“They kicked everything down, tore the furniture upside down, took all the food out the pantry, threw it inside the sink," Morris said. "I know we stay in an environment that is low income, but we do have rights. We are people."

The raid was carried out as part of a narcotics investigation, but Morris says the officers had the wrong location. A search warrant shows Morris’ address, but it was issued in someone else’s name.

"My house was wrongly vandalized. It was raided,” Morris said. "Somebody didn't do their homework. It was a mistake.”

Morris is a single father of two and says the hardest part of the ordeal was explaining to his 11-year-old daughter why her bedroom was trashed.

"She saw her bed flipped over, all chopped up, cut up, her computer on the floor, the teddy bears knocked down. And she looked up and said, 'Daddy, what did we do?' And I said, 'We didn't do nothing. Sometimes bad things happen to good people,’” Morris said.

Police say they’re looking into how this happened. Morris says he holds no ill will but wants the department to admit it made a mistake.

Morris, who served for 13 years as a U.S. Army paratrooper, also says he wants the city to pay for the damage and to apologize.

"I fought for this country, and then to look and see what my country is doing to me, it hurts,” he said.

