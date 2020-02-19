Update: Power restored to substation

UPDATE: 2/19/2020

According to Warren RECC, power has been restored to members in Warren, Barren, Edmonson, and Butler Counties. They say that the power outage was due to a loss of power at the East Bowling Green Substation.

Power has been restored to our members in Warren, Edmonson, Barren, and Butler Counties. Thank you all for your patience! pic.twitter.com/XpdEtzPFZU — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) February 19, 2020

Several Warren County residents are currently experiencing a power outage.

Warren RECC says around 12,000 customers in the Smiths Grove, Louisville Road and HWY 185 areas are affected.

Crews are working on the issue and hope to have it resolved soon.

