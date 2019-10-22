Arrest made in Bowling Green shooting on Vine Street

Bowling Green Police have made an arrest in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Friday.

According to BGPD, Sherita Jones was arrested for the shooting at 1204 Vine Street.

Officials say Jones is accused of shooting Chelton Lindsey, from her vehicle, during an argument about a necklace.

During the investigation, Jones' vehicle was located and impounded.

Police say Jones later reported her vehicle stolen and then admitted she knew police impounded the car.

Jones was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and is charged with Assault 1st degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Falsely Reporting an Incident.