Arrest made in death investigation of African American museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph

An arrest has been made in the killing of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a Baton Rouge icon who founded an African American history museum, according to officials during a press conference on Tuesday.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said detectives have arrested Ron Bell in connection with the homicide. They do not believe the death was a hate crime.

They are still investigating a motive.

While the city was bracing for Hurricane Barry, Roberts-Joseph was discovered in the trunk of a car at roughly 3:45 p.m. on July 12. The car was located about three and a half miles away from her home.

Joseph was the founder of the non-profit, Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History.

Autopsy results released Monday revealed Roberts-Joseph had died from traumatic asphyxia, which includes suffocation. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A vigil is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at her museum, the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History, located at 538 South Boulevard.

Family members of Roberts-Joseph are preparing for funeral arrangement, which is likely scheduled for this weekend.

A looming question following her death is who will now keep up the museum the community activist worked hard to preserve. District 61 State Representative C. Denise Marcelle said in a Facebook post a memorial fund has been created to held maintain the museum. Donations can be made at any Hancock Whitney Bank under the Sadie Roberts-Joseph Memorial Fund.

Roberts-Joseph has been known as a community activist, and organized the city’s Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

