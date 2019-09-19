Three arrests made in connection to Allen County murder investigation

Arrests have been made in the murder of 47-year-old Justin Wix.

The murder occurred May 7th on 151 Stinson Lane, not far from the Tennessee state line.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 detectives obtained arrest warrants Wednesday for 20-year-old Sevonte Sumpter-Bay of Brownsburg, Indiana and 21-year-old Derek Lucas of Jamestown, Indiana, in connection with the murder of Justin Wix in Allen County.

Sumpter-Bay, Lucas, and a juvenile male were taken into custody in Indiana in connection to the murder of Justin Wix.

Charges include murder and robbery (1st degree).

All are awaiting extradition to Kentucky. Kentucky State Police Post 3 was assisted on this investigation by the Brownsburg, Indiana Police Department.

----ORIGINAL STORY-----

Kentucky State Police were out on Stinson Lane in Allen County on Thursday canvasing the neighborhood. They are being helped by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and authorities in Macon County, Tennessee as they continue to investigate a murder.

Kentucky State Police report that on Tuesday night, Post 3 dispatch was asked for assistance by Allen County's dispatch for a death investigation on 151 Stinson Lane, not far from the Tennessee state line.

Allen County deputies had found a deceased man in a yard near the home's driveway. It was determined that 47-year-old Justin A. Wix had been shot multiple times outside his home.

Wix was pronounced dead on scene by the county's coroner's office.

KSP is asking that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Wix contact Detective Jonathan Johnson at (270) 782-2010.

The investigation is ongoing.