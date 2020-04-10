As COVID-19 affects job situations, Kentucky residents are eligible to apply for medicaid coverage

More than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits this week – breaking a record for the U.S. that was set just last week.

For many of these Americans, however, losing a job doesn’t just create worry about providing for their families.

It also raises concerns about protecting their health during a pandemic.

About half of all Americans get their health insurance through their employer, so for many people, being newly unemployed brings with it uncertainty about how to navigate their health coverage options.

It’s important for Kentuckians who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic to know that they are eligible to apply for Medicaid coverage, as directed by Governor Andy Beshear.

This program has unique characteristics and requirements as outlined below:

- Medicaid offers free or low-cost health insurance coverage for lower-income residents and the unemployed:

- In Kentucky, Medicaid coverage provides free or low-cost health insurance to over 1.2 million residents.

- Residents may qualify if their current income is up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $1,467 per month for an individual and $3,013 per month for a family of four.

- Enrollment is offered year-round, and healthcare services provided up to three months prior to enrollment can be covered retroactively.

- To enroll in Medicaid in Kentucky, click here or call (855) 459-6328. WellCare of Kentucky’s website includes information and enrollment assistance or call us at (877) 389-9457.

- Cost waivers, expanded options, and additional resources during the COVID-19 pandemic

As part of its overall efforts to accelerate and stabilize access to care for members affected by COVID-19 WellCare of Kentucky is supporting the state’s #HealthyAtHome guidelines in the following ways:

- Eliminating out-of-pocket costs for members. Waiving all copays, deductibles, cost-sharing, and diagnostic testing fees.

- Permitting early refills on most prescriptions, so members can have extra supplies on hand.

- Waiving member costs for telehealth services and accepting audio-only telephone visits related to COVID-19, as well as all covered healthcare services that can be administered virtually through June 30, 2020.

- Enhancing cell phone benefits by increasing data limits from 3GB to 5GB in April and unlimited call minutes through May. Unlimited texting will continue through the end of the year.

- Providing access to out-of-network services when appropriate.

Medicaid provides an alternative that’s often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage if they have lost their job, and it’s important to understand the differences. While COBRA maintains a person’s existing coverage, they will pay 100 percent of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs. Subsidies to reduce costs are not available through COBRA, and coverage can last between 18 to 36 months, depending on the circumstances of job loss. However, it will eventually expire, and a person may be required to find new coverage, either through employment, Medicaid, or the ACA Marketplace.

“The impacts of the COVID-19 public health crisis are far-reaching. It’s not only affecting people’s health, but also their employment situation and ability to access healthcare,” said Bill Jones, chief executive officer, WellCare of Kentucky. “At WellCare, we want to support our communities in making informed decisions about their health coverage options, so they can access the care they need.”

WellCare of Kentucky is available to help people navigate health insurance options during this public health crisis. For information about COVID-19, Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) websiteclick here or call (877) 389-9457.

