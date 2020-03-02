Experts say washing hands is the best way to prevent spread of germs

As coronavirus fears in the U.S. grow so does the demand for certain healthcare items.

According to Margaret Sheen, Corporate Media Relations at Walgreens, they have seen a spike in items such as face masks and hand sanitizers in their stores across America.

While those items are seeing a spike, experts at the Barren River District Health Department remind us that there is no better way to combat the spread of germs than to wash your hands.

"Number one way to prevent the spread of all sorts of infectious disease is to wash your hands and we really recommend hand washing all year round, but especially during flu season. So the best way to wash your hands is to use running water, preferably warm with hand soap, and we really want you to wash your hands for 20 seconds," said Ashley Willard, branch manager for Population Health.

Willard also shared with 13 News the best practices for hand washing.

"One thing people get mixed up on is hand washing and hand rinsing are two different steps, so a lot of times you will see people put soap on their hands and they will just start washing under the running water. We like those to be two separate steps, so we want you to wash outside the stream of water for about 20 seconds getting all those surface areas of their hands and then rinse," said Willard.

The Barren River District Health Department says that while washing your hands is the best defense they encourage other methods as well.

"We understand that there are instances which you may not have access to soap and running water so in those instances, we do like hand sanitizers," said Willard

If you are feeling sick, Willard offers some advice.

"Stay home when you're sick, if you're running a temperature we want you to let them run it the course and stay home while that's happening. We want you to cough and sneeze in your sleeve like in your elbow rather than into your hands, because when you sneeze or cough into your hands and touch surfaces germs can spread that way," said Willard.

While experts tell 13 News that washing your hands is the best practice, if you are looking to stock up on hand sanitizer, Walgreens says they are working with their suppliers to meet the needs of their customers.

