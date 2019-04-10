Ashely Reesy's 1st Grade Class

The JA Classroom of the Week is Mrs. Ashley Reesy‘s 1st first grade class at Rockfield Elementary School. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Kelly Meredith who is a Ready to Work Coordinator at Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and it explains how family members' jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Kelly’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is It is so fun to see the children get so excited when you come into the room and they get to learn new information. They are like little sponges soaking up the materials that are shared with them. She also said, “JA has provided me an opportunity to connect with my community more. I love that I get to share information with the children that has such an impact on their lives. To see the excitement they have about answering questions about the materials covered and to hear they say they are going to share what they have learned with their families—it awesome! Mrs. Reesy’s class was full of enthusiasm and would get so excited to take part in activities and to share their answers. These children are such a blessing!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,300 students during the 2017-2018 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

