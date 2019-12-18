The JA Classroom of the Week is Ashley Christopher’s 1st grade class at William Natcher Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Amanda Wuest who is the Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Talent Development at Fruit of the Loom, Inc. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and explains how family members' jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Amanda’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is witnessing the broad impact that JA has on the community and the classroom. She also said, “Junior Achievement has opened my eyes about the educational gaps in our community. I am proud to be part of a group that provides hand-on teaching opportunities that produce ‘real’ results for our students. I think I have gained as much from the JA volunteer experience as the children! It’s a win-win for the volunteers and the students.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

