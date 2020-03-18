The JA Classroom of the Week is Ashley Holland’s Kindergarten class at Alvaton Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer LaFaithe Carver who is the Head Teller at American Bank & Trust. The Kindergarten Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Ourselves” and it uses storybook characters in read-aloud and hands-on activities to introduce the role people play in an economy. Through engaging, volunteer-led activities, young students learn about individual choices, money, the importance of saving and giving, and the value of work. LaFaithe’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is the interaction with the children and seeing their smiling faces and how excited they get for the JA class.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

