The JA Classroom of the Week is Ashley Keating’s 3rd-grade class at Richardsville Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Abby Phillips who is the Director of Education at Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our City” and it introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city's life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. Abby’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is getting to interact with the kids and see the impact Junior Achievement is having on them. She also said, “one of my favorite parts of my job is getting to teach and interact with the students! We always have so much fun and their smiles and “Aha” moments are the best part of my day!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)



Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,300 students during the 2017-2018 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

