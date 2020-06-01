Assuredlink holds brown bag lunch wave parade for residents

Assuredlink held a brown bagged lunch wave parade for their residents on Friday. The event was to encourage their residents by allowing them to venture outside to see family members, as well as getting some sun and fresh air and a brown bagged lunch.

"With Assuredlink we try to link everyone with a family. Several of our people have different diagnosis but we try to assist them with life in the community. We try to focus on acceptance," said John McNalley, Executive Director, Assuredlink.

McDonald's, the Girl Scouts, and many others donated various items to the facility to help make the event possible and to help spread positive vibes and uplift spirits.

"This is the very first thing that we did for the disabled community to get them out and to have social interaction while still practicing social distancing and all that kind of thing so it's a great opportunity," said resident, Shawn Sattazahn.

Assuredlink provides case management and mental health counseling and say they try to link their residents with a family, focus on acceptance of those with disabilities, and life in the community.

"We miss our people, it's a very vulnerable population. They are not allowed in this season of COVID-19 to go out anywhere," said Family home provider, Katy Kole.