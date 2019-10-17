Astronaut Terry Wilcutt attending Aviation Heritage Park event

Astronaut Terry Wilcutt will be making an appearance this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Aviation Heritage Park's 5th Annual Open Cockpit event.

Wilcutt is the honored pilot whose story is told through the NASA T-38 on display in the park. The public is invited to not only look, but also climb into the seat of this NASA trainer (Talon #901) that was flown by all the astronauts who have ever walked on the moon.

Wilcutt became an astronaut in July 1991, and is a veteran of four space flights, logging over 1,007 hours in space.

Wilcutt will be joined by retired Brigadier General Dan Cherry and retired Colonel Arnie Franklin at, making every living AHP honored pilot present at their respective aircraft.

Wilcutt currently serves as NASA’s Chief of Safety and Mission Assurance and is responsible for the development, implementation, and oversight of all safety and mission assurance policies and procedures for all NASA programs.

Viewing platforms will be available for all park aircraft. The restoration facility will also be open so attendees can see the ongoing restoration progress on the SH-3H that is being restored to tell the story of local aviator, Colonel Mac Reynolds.

Rapid Rick (hot dogs) and Pelican SnoBalls will be in the park with snacks. Admission is free and donations are greatly appreciated.

