Astrophotographs shown at SKYPAC

Bowling Green saw a galaxy far, far away Thursday Night at the SKYPAC.

They hosted a reception for 'Doctor Carlos Rotellar,' a local man who, as a hobby, takes part in astrophotography.

SKYPAC also promoted a documentary that features the television show, the 'Good Doctor.'

Dr. Rotellar has been taking pictures for two years and says the process takes about three hours a night, with a lot of planning beforehand.

"I think they're excited to see the pictures because they realize when you look at the sky at night," says Dr. Rotella. "It's not just a dark space, there's a lot of little lights out there that can't be seen with the naked eye and if you are patient enough and you get a camera, you can find things that are really wonderful out there that we can't see with our own eyes."

Dr. Rotella says he plans to continue shooting the stars in the future.