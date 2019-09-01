At least 8 dead in West Texas mass shooting

At least eight have died in West Texas, including the shooter, after a man who was stopped by state troopers when his vehicle failed to signal a left turn opened fire and fled, shooting more than 20 people as he drove.

The suspect was killed by officers outside a movie theater, authorities said Saturday. Three law enforcement officers were among the injured.

The city of Odessa earlier said that an additional person died at Midland Memorial Hospital, KOSA reported Sunday morning.

The eight confirmed deaths included three in Midland and five in Odessa, the city of Odessa reported.

The shooting began with an interstate traffic stop in the heart of Texas oil country where gunfire was exchanged with police, setting off a chaotic afternoon during which the suspect hijacked a mail carrier truck and began firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

Gray affiliate KOSA is located in the Music City Mall and were asked to evacuate as they were broadcasting live, reporting on the situation. They are now back on the air.

Authorities say the gunman was a white male in his 30s, but police have not released a name or possible motive.

A news conference was scheduled for later Sunday in Odessa.

Police initially reported possible multiple shooters, but Odessa police Chief Michael Gerke later said there was only one male suspect.

The suspect shot “at innocent civilians all over Odessa,” according to a statement from Odessa police.

The injured included a 17-month-old girl, who was struck in the face and chest by shrapnel, KOSA reported. She has a hole in her lip and tongue and lost her front teeth, but she is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe has been established to help with the family’s medical expenses.

The terrifying chain of events began when Texas state troopers tried pulling over a gold car mid-Saturday afternoon on Interstate 20 for failing to signal a left turn, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katherine Cesinger said.

Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver "pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots" toward the patrol car stopping him. The gunshots struck one of two troopers inside the patrol car, Cesinger said, after which the gunman fled and continued shooting.

Two other police officers were shot before the suspect was killed. Authorities say the trooper was in serious but stable condition on Saturday, and the other officers were stable.

Gerke said there were at least 21 civilian shooting victims.