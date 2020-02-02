At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant

Even at the Super Bowl, they mourned Kobe Bryant.

San Francisco’s Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey, the start of numerous honors dedicated to the basketball legend on football’s biggest day.

Among them: Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lined up for a moment of silence to commemorate all nine victims of last weekend’s helicopter crash, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The teams stood on their respective 24-yard lines — in tribute to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.