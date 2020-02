The AtCorr Packaging Products plant is expanding its corrugated sheet plant in Glasgow.

AtCorr provides Fit-to-Product shipping solutions with many different sizes and shapes of containers, and industrial packaging supplies.

They are investing $780,950 and creating 31 new jobs by relocating their current operation to a new 130,000 square foot facility at 1320 West Main Street.

Established in 2011, AtCorr will more than triple its work force when the project is complete.