Atmos Energy and Community Action provide energy assistance

If you are already disconnected or struggling to pay your natural gas bill, funding may be available to cover past due debt, deposits, and service charges.

Atmos Energy is partnering with Community Action of Southern Kentucky to provide energy assistance funds to those who need help paying their Atmos Energy bill.

The program used funds from Atmos Energy’s “Sharing the Warmth” program, which provides funds to help the elderly, disabled, veterans and families in need pay their natural gas bills.

Faye Kinner, Energy Assistance Specialist with Atmos Energy, says, “As Atmos Energy, our main priority is to be a national leader to provide safe and reliable natural gas but a big part of that is also our community so to have the opportunity to be out in our community today giving back makes us feel amazing.”

Melanie Lawrence, Community Services Manager at Community Action, said the financial assistance has a huge impact on our service area for those individuals who have trouble paying their bill or may have to make a choice between food and paying their atmos bill. With Atmos’ contribution, they don’t have to make that choice.”

Today, Atmos Energy and Community Action helped over 100 families with their energy needs.

To be eligible, you Must be an Atmos Energy residential customer and bill must be in applicant’s name.

You Must bring a copy of your last bill and/or your account number.

And you Must not have received three “Share the Warmth” pledges in the past year.

