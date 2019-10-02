Atmos Energy continues Bowling Green infrastructure investments

Atmos Energy will begin replacing aging infrastructure this week in Bowling Green, affecting several homes.

The Jackson-Pearl Street Project involves replacing around 12,292’ of bare steel main with a High- Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Main, involving 62 service lines that run from the street to the home. Each homeowner will be updated accordingly. There is no cost to customers for this service line replacement.

“Atmos Energy is committed to the safety and reliability of our system. It is our number one priority,” said Ronnie Benningfield, Bowling Green’s Operations Manager, adding “and with that, we must replacing more of our aging infrastructure.”

Atmos Energy doesn't expect any road closures, but will work with local officials should something change as the project progresses.

The project is expected to be completed around late September 2020.

Atmos Energy says they appreciate patience and understanding as they continue to improve the safety and reliability of their system in the community.