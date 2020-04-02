Atmos Energy recommends measures to avoid increased scam activity

In light increased scam activity, Atmos Energy is reminding customers to be especially aware of scammers who are taking advantage of the ongoing public health emergency to steal money and personal information while posing as public utility representatives.

“During these unprecedented times, our focus remains the same: the safety of the public, our employees and our system is our highest priority, and this includes helping protect our customers from the harmful impact of a utility impostor scam,” says Jeff Martinez, Atmos Energy vice president of customer service. “Unfortunately, scammers continuously adapt and occasionally fool even the most sophisticated customers. Customers should always be aware of telephone, mail, email, door-to-door and other in-person scams that involve criminals posing as Atmos Energy representatives and demanding immediate payment or personal information.”

Atmos Energy recommends customers take the following steps to protect themselves from fraud:

Employee Impostors

· Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays their name, photograph and the Atmos Energy logo.

· If you suspect an impostor, immediately call the Atmos Energy customer service number at 888.286.6700 to verify the employee's identity and contact local authorities.

· Beware of impostors demanding payment at your door. Atmos Energy employees will never collect cash payments in person.

Email Scams

· Beware of bogus emails requesting immediate payment of your bill, particularly with prepaid debit cards.

· Verify that your account number is listed accurately.

· Do not click on any links in the suspicious email, as many contain viruses.

· Verify your account balance through the online Account Center at

www.atmosenergy.com/accountcenter

Telephone Scams

· Telephone scams are also on the rise, where criminals pose as utility employees and demand immediate payment of past due balances.

· If you ever have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, please hang up and call the Atmos Energy customer service number at 888.286.6700.

More information can be found a the .

Atmos Energy website.