Attempted robbery at Smoothie King off Nashville Road in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police Department responded to a robbery at the Smoothie King off Nashville Road Saturday evening around 9:00 p.m.

BGPD says someone entered the Smoothie King attempting to rob the establishment. They say they are working to gather more information including security camera footage.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are not confirming whether or not the suspect had a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Bowling Green Police Department were assisted by Kentucky State Police Post 3 and the Western Kentucky Police Department.