Attorney General Andy Beshears gives his thoughts about Marijuana in Kentucky

Marijuana is currently one of the hottest topics nationwide.

In the gubernatorial race in Kentucky Democratic candidate Adam Edelen has spoken out on offering a plan to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

According to his campaign the goal is to reduce tax payer backed incarceration costs by keeping people out of jail for marijuana possession.

One of his opponents, Attorney General Andy Beshear visited our studios and was able to give us his take on marijuana and a response to his opponent's proposition.

"No one who is caught simply possessing marijuana should ever go to jail, or should ever go to prison but lets talk bigger than that you know drug possession generally us is if they're serious drugs should end in treatment not in jail "

Edelen and Beshear are two of the four Democrats running for Governor this year.

The others are house minority floor leader Rocky Adkins and Goeff Young. Kentucky's Primary Election is May 21st.

