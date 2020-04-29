Attorney General Cameron files brief supporting Bullitt County church

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an amicus brief in support of a Bullitt County church’s lawsuit against Governor Beshear’s ban on

in-person religious services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brief, filed in Maryville Baptist Church v. Beshear, argues that Governor Beshear’s March 19 and March 25 executive orders mandate a broad ban against faith-based activity throughout the Commonwealth, while allowing secular activities and organizations to continue operation.

When Maryville Baptist Church did not close, Governor Beshear ordered license plate numbers to be recorded.

“Both the Constitution and state law protect the rights of our citizens, of all faiths and backgrounds, to freely worship as they see fit,” said Attorney General Cameron. “If a church wishes to hold an in-person service to practice their faith, they should be allowed to do so consistent with CDC recommendations. Other states have narrowly tailored their orders to protect the First Amendment rights of citizens while also discouraging the spread of COVID-19. Governor Beshear’s unnecessarily broad orders fail to strike this important balance.”

Attorney General Cameron has called on Governor Beshear to rescind the executive orders targeting faith-based gatherings. If the Governor fails to rescind them, Attorney General Cameron plans to file a lawsuit regarding the constitutionality of the orders.