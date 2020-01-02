Attorney General Daniel Cameron asks FBI to investigate Bevin Pardons

In Matt Bevin's final days as Governor, he issued hundreds of pardons. Some of those pardons raising questions, like the case of Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide among other charges.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky General Assembly says the prosecutor in the case has expressed concern after the Baker family gave political funds and hosted

a fund raiser for the former Governor.

State representative Chris Harris, who asked AG Cameron to launch the investigation had this to say.

"Well now that the Attorney General has requested that the FBI conduct an independent investigation into the pardons, we believe that will trigger the FBI to actually start an investigation and start looking into the appropriateness of some of the pardons that were issued by the Governor on his way out the door," said Harris.

Drew Hardy, one of the hundreds of pardon's issued by the governor, his pardon conditional. Attorney Alan Simpson, who represented the Pryor family in the case against Hardy, says Bevin should have done more investigating.

"To not seek any input from the family is just unthinkable, to not seek any input from the prosecutor is unbelievable," said Simpson.

I asked both representative Harris and Simpson about the process moving forward, if corruption is indeed found.

"I think there would be a prosecution, I would hope. We hope that nothing like that is found. But certainly the appearance of

impropriety is there enough to warrant an investigation," said Harris.

"If there is evidence of corruption, under federal law they would en-panel a federal grand jury. They would call witnesses in. They would reach out to the people they have targeted to be a target of their investigation and they at some point could return a federal indictment and indict them and they would have to stand trial in federal court," said Simpson.

In a letter Cameron sent to the General Assembly he says, "I have been told the FBI is willing to assist in anyway that it needs."

13 News will continue following this investigation was it moves forward.