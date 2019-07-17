Attorney accused of hitting fellow attorney in head with Lysol can

Blood is being cleaned from a room in the Hall of Justice after two attorneys got into a fight.

Defense attorneys Linsdey Scott and J.R. “Jim” Moore got into a fight in a room on the third floor around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Office spokesman Jeff Cooke.

Cooke said Scott attacked Moore and hit him in the head with a Lysol can. Moore was bleeding from the head following the attack and received medical attention. His condition has not been released.

Scott was placed in handcuffs and also received medical attention.

Cooke did not state what started the fight.

Crews have been working to clean the room.

