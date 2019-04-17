Defense attorney shares more info on case of former police captain charged with sexual abuse

Earlier this week, a former Franklin police captain, Larry Schultz, was indicted on a charge of sexual abuse of a minor -- revealed to be a six-year-old girl.

Schultz was served a criminal summons Monday, for a charge stemming from an offense that allegedly happened in April of 2015.

The incident was investigated by Child Protective Services and Kentucky State Police, which Schultz's attorney, Alan Simpson, says concluded June of 2015.

A letter from CPS that Simpson showed 13 News said that they found the allegation unsubstantiated, but it didn't completely close the case, in case of lab results showing otherwise.

Speaking in general, Master Trooper Jeremy Hodges, of Kentucky State Police Post 3, said oftentimes, cases like these have lots of forensic and electronic evidence being accounted for.

"Sometimes it does take a while for an investigation to conclude to where our detectives will feel comfortable presenting that case to a Grand Jury," he said.

"A lot of times," Hodges continued, "if they're awaiting results from a forensics lab, it can take a while; they are backlogged."

Schultz served in the police department up until July of 2018, where the police chief says Schultz was suspended without pay as Kentucky State Police were investigating the allegation. Schultz later resigned.

"He decided to step aside, just so that there's not any issues with his job or -- he didn't' want to affect the department in some negative way," said Simpson.

Schultz will make his first court appearance on May 20 for his arraignment, where he will plead not guilty.

"When you layer in the fact that this was investigated four years ago, and found to not be true, the ire ought to be at well, what changed? That's the big question in my mind," Simpson said.