Attorneys don't expect Blackjewel resolution until October at earliest

Attorneys say they do not expect negotiations between bankrupt coal company Blackjewel and former miners to produce a resolution until October at earliest.

If representatives cannot reach a deal regarding coal being blocked by protestors on the train tracks in Harlan County, a federal magistrate is set to intervene by the middle of the month.

Blackjewel wants to move the coal. The Department of Labor argues the company must pay the miners first.

Attorneys met with miners on the tracks over the weekend to update them on negotiations. Lawyers are working to find a day to begin negotiations in earnest.