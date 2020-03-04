Auburn man accused of domestic abuse of girlfriend

An Auburn man is jailed, accused of strangling his girlfriend. The Logan County Sheriff's Department says 46-year-old Jerry Stavely assaulted his girlfriend Tuesday morning in Auburn.

Deputies say she had black eyes, swelling, redness, bite marks, and strangulation marks on her neck. She also had an Emergency Protective Order and a Domestic Violence Order against Stavely.

She says when he was released from jail, he returned to her home and threatened to kill her if she reported him. Deputies went to the residence and ordered Stavely to the ground, but they say he fought them and tried to bite them until they tased him.

He was jailed on a $20,000 cash bond.

